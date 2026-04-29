Save Our Cats and Kittens (SOCKS) is pleased to announce a call for artists for our third annual Meowsterpieces art show and competition‼️

This show's theme is feline, a celebration of all things cat, from their beauty and agility, to their independence and playfulness. The great Leonardo da Vinci once said, "the smallest feline is a masterpiece." 🐈🐈‍⬛

⏳Deadline for registration and art delivery is June 5.

REGISTER HERE➡️ https://bit.ly/4mpKLzg

🎨 📸 We invite all art styles, including painting, drawing, mixed media, digital, fiber, textile, sculpture, photography, video, sound art, kinetic art and performance.

The works will be displayed at the Fort Walton Beach Public Library and will be auctioned after the competition, with proceeds benefiting SOCKS.

Artists may enter up to 3 pieces for one entry fee of $25.

🏆Trophies will be given in three age categories

• 12 and younger

• 13 through 17

• 18 and older

For more information and/or to become an event sponsor, email lorraine@saveourcatsandkittens.com