League of Women Voters' of the Pensacola Bay Area (LWVPBA) Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties School Board Candidate Forum

The School Board Candidate forum will be held on Monday, July 27, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Spring Street Library, 239 North Spring Street, Pensacola, Florida, Meeting Room A. The event will be videotaped and livestreamed on the League’s Facebook page. This event is in partnership with Escambia Retired Educators Association, Escambia Education Association, NAACP Branch 5124, and Pensacola Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization and does not support or oppose any political party or candidate. Candidate forums are conducted in keeping with the League's long-standing commitment to encouraging informed and active participation in government. These forums offer voters an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates, learn about their priorities, and compare their positions before casting their ballots.