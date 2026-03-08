Historic North Hill Tour of Homes 2026
Historic North Hill Tour of Homes 2026
For the first time in more than a decade, Pensacola's North Hill Historic District opens six of its most iconic homes for a holiday tour. Docents share the stories of each home, from an 1899 Queen Anne to a 1953 Paul Rudolph masterwork, a complimentary trolley carries guests between stops, and a Christmas Market fills Alabama Square with local artisans, food, and music. Adults 18 and older. Early bird tickets are $30 through August 31 at https://historicnorthhill.com/tour-of-homes.
Alabama Square
$30
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
North Hill Preservation Association, Inc.
617-872-3764
president@historicnorthhill.com
Alabama Square
401 W. Gonzalez St.Pensacola, Florida 32501