GrandMan: Return of the Grand

https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Fairhope/GrandMan

The GrandMan Triathlon is a time-honored tradition on Mobile Bay. Showcasing the beauty of the charming coastal town of Fairhope, AL, the GrandMan course has always featured the iconic hill from the Municipal Pier to the scenic bluff overlooking the bay in all its glory.

We are bringing the full triathlon format back in 2027...for 2026, we have been approved for an Aquathlon!

This year, racers will jump from the pier and swim the traditional 600 yards, finishing at the sandy beach on the south end before transitioning in the city's beautifully renovated park. The 4 mile run takes racers through the park, up the hill, and thru the downtown neighborhood with stunning views and Southern charm at its finest. The run finishes back down the hill and along the bayfront.

After the race, participants will enjoy a fun, welcoming after-party with food and drinks from all-local establishments. Bring on the beignets, burgers, and brews!