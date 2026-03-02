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Game Night at the MESS Hall

Game Night at the MESS Hall

Calling all board game enthusiasts looking for people to play with or anyone just looking for a fun Tuesday night out!
We are hosting game nights once a month featuring different game themes, light refreshments, and a fun space for you to mix and mingle with like-minded adults.
Please register but feel free to just show up!

June's theme will be Strategy Games. More details and to register, go to https://pensacolamesshall.org/game-night-june/

BONUS: we will be serving Dirty Sodas all night! Enjoy this fun drink while thinking about your next move.

Pensacola MESS Hall
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pensacola MESS Hall
877-937-6377
info@pensacolamesshall.org
pensacolamesshall.org
Pensacola MESS Hall
418 E Wright St
Pensacola, Florida 32501
8779376377
info@pensacolamesshall.org
pensacolamesshall.org