Game Night at the MESS Hall
Game Night at the MESS Hall
Calling all board game enthusiasts looking for people to play with or anyone just looking for a fun Tuesday night out!
We are hosting game nights once a month featuring different game themes, light refreshments, and a fun space for you to mix and mingle with like-minded adults.
Please register but feel free to just show up!
June's theme will be Strategy Games. More details and to register, go to https://pensacolamesshall.org/game-night-june/
BONUS: we will be serving Dirty Sodas all night! Enjoy this fun drink while thinking about your next move.
Pensacola MESS Hall
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pensacola MESS Hall
877-937-6377
info@pensacolamesshall.org
Pensacola MESS Hall
418 E Wright StPensacola, Florida 32501
8779376377
info@pensacolamesshall.org