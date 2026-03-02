Game Night at the MESS Hall

Calling all board game enthusiasts looking for people to play with or anyone just looking for a fun Tuesday night out!

We are hosting game nights once a month featuring different game themes, light refreshments, and a fun space for you to mix and mingle with like-minded adults.

Please register but feel free to just show up!

June's theme will be Strategy Games. More details and to register, go to https://pensacolamesshall.org/game-night-june/

BONUS: we will be serving Dirty Sodas all night! Enjoy this fun drink while thinking about your next move.