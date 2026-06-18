Escambia County Veterans Services Office Outreach Event

The Escambia County Veterans Services Office invites veterans in Escambia County to an outreach event with the opportunity to discuss veteran benefits with an accredited Veterans Service Officer. The event will take place Thursday, July 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Molino Community Center, located at 6450 Highway 95-A North.

Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis at no charge. No appointment is required.

Veterans Services Office staff members will be available to help with topics including reviewing VA benefits, filing a VA claim, and re-evaluating VA disability. Additional vendors include:

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Council on Aging of West Florida

Legal Services of North Florida

Northwest Florida Area Agency on Aging

Pensacola Vet Center

United Way of West Florida

For questions or more information, contact the Veterans Services Office at 850-595-2409 or VSO@myescambia.com. Learn more about the Escambia County Veterans Services Office at MyEscambia.com/veterans-services.