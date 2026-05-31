Emerald Coast Quilt Show 2027 "How Does Your Garden Grow?"

We will showcase over 150 quilts, celebrating the artistry and craftsmanship of quilting. Participants can view numerous quilts displayed in various categories, including traditional, contemporary, and modern. This is a judged show, awarding prizes and ribbons.

We also promote our Community Service to other non-profits and also our involvement in the National Quilt of Valor program.

The show runs for 2 days Friday, March 5, 9am - 5pm and Saturday, March 6, 9am - 4pm