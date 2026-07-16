In times of change and uncertainty, strong, vibrant, communities matter more than ever. They help us feel grounded, protected, and empowered. A great community is a safe place to land, a source for local solutions,

and a base for economic stability. The Civic Leader Summit offers up three days packed with fresh ideas and proven best practices for making yours even better.

The Summit will help you “get local” with actionable strategies, practical tools and tactics, and impactful connections. The agenda is filled with people who are “in the trenches” doing the work right now

and who are committed to bringing tried and true strategies to help solve communities’ toughest problems.

Hosted by the Center for Civic Engagement and Strong Towns, the Civic Leader Summit will equip civic leaders, public officials, business owners, nonprofit changemakers, and active residents with the tools to create communities that are vibrant, resilient, and thriving.

With a focus on local solutions to national challenges, attendees will learn proven strategies for:

Revitalizing downtowns

Attracting and retaining talent

Inspiring investment and entrepreneurship

Supporting smart growth and small-scale development

The summit will feature dynamic presentations, engaging breakout sessions, and opportunities to collaborate with some of the nation’s most influential community builders, including Quint Studer and Chuck Marohn.