Back to School Bash
Back to School Bash
Join us for our 4th annual Back to School Bash for a day filled with water slides and a hot dog cookout! Plus, K-12 students will receive a free backpack and school supplies while supplies last! This event is free, and no registration is required. Sponsored by the Episcopal Church Women of St. Monica's and Rotary Club of Cantonment.
St. Monica's Episcopal Church
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
St. Monica's Episcopal Church
699 S. Hwy 95-ACantonment, Florida 32533
communications@st-monicas.org