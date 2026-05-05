Art in the Garden
Art in the Garden
Join the Master Gardener Volunteers in the demonstration garden as we enjoy a variety of artists that will be showcasing their talents. It will be a day of
woodturning, pottery, painting, plants and so much more. Children’s activities will be offered.
UF IFAS Extension Escambia County
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
UF IFAS Extension Escambia County Master Gardener Volunteers
850-475-5230 Ext. 1105
escambiamg@ufl.edu
UF IFAS Extension Escambia County
3470 Stefani RoadCantonment, Florida 32533
850-475-5230
bbolles@ufl.edu