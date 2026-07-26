See which areas of Florida don't have air conditioning

The Sunshine State is home to one of the highest rates of air conditioning in the country, but thousands of households still live without it despite Florida's oppressive heat and humidity.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 8.7 million Florida households have access to air conditioning, while roughly 43,000 residential dwellings remain without a sufficient cooling system.

Previous studies examining property ownership and access to air conditioning found the greatest concentrations of homes without cooling systems are in South Florida, with smaller pockets scattered throughout the state's 67 counties.

Researchers from various institutions, including Florida State University, found that factors such as one's socioeconomic status, a house's age and a property's location all play a role in the likelihood on whether a home has air conditioning or not.

Properties located in a city's urban core are often older, with many built before central air conditioning was widely affordable.

As a result, these homes are less likely to have modern cooling systems unless significant renovations have been completed.

During the peak of summer, afternoon high temperatures typically climb into the 90s, with heat indices that often soar well into the triple digits, making air conditioning an essential commodity.

Prolonged exposure to dangerous conditions can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, particularly for older adults, young children and residents with chronic medical conditions.

Warm overnight temperatures can also make it difficult for dwellings without air conditioning to cool down, increasing the dangers posed by heat waves.

Researchers said a solution is for policymakers and emergency planners to concentrate assistance programs on neighborhoods that face the greatest challenges accessing reliable cooling.

The federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, commonly known as LIHEAP, along with other housing energy assistance initiatives, can help residents with cooling-related expenses.

In addition to increasing access to air conditioning, cities have had some notable success with the expansion of cooling centers and increasing a neighborhood's tree canopy.

Increasing the vegetation surrounding a community can help lower temperatures by providing shade but efforts do not serve as a full substitute for air conditioning.

Although Florida's overall air conditioning rate is among the highest in the nation, experts say more work can be done to ensure everyone has access to cool air during extreme heat events.

Alaska has the lowest rate of air conditioning in the United States, with fewer than 10% of households equipped with air conditioning, but nearly all homes have some type of space-heating equipment, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.