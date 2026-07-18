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Why Florida's waterspouts can be more dangerous than you think

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published July 18, 2026 at 1:10 PM CDT

South Florida is one of the waterspout capitals of the world. In fact, the Florida Keys can see hundreds of them every year.

But here's something many people don't realize—not all waterspouts form the same way. Some develop during calm summer mornings, while others are simply tornadoes over water. Florida Storms' Leslie Hudson explains.

One final myth worth clearing up: despite what movies often show, waterspouts don't spend their lives sucking huge amounts of ocean water into the sky.

The visible column is made mostly of condensed water vapor, while the spray near the surface comes from strong rotating winds—not a giant vacuum pulling the ocean upward.
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Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
See stories by Leslie Hudson