The surprising science behind fireworks...and Florida

Every Fourth of July, millions of Americans watch as fireworks light up the night sky—but did you know some of those brilliant flashes have a surprising Florida connection?

Your average firework isn't just an explosion; it's a precisely engineered chemistry lesson launched thousands of feet into the sky.



The brilliant colors we see aren't random. They're specific chemical elements being heated until they glow. Think of it as a high speed science… pic.twitter.com/ImXOlcYMRQ — The Factitorium (@thefactitorium) July 4, 2025

In this video, Meteorologist Leslie Hudson dives into the science of pyrotechnics to explain how Florida’s heavy mineral sand deposits help create the dazzling displays we see every Independence Day. From the brilliant whites powered by Florida's titanium to the "green enigma" and the "holy grail" of blue fireworks, discover how chemistry, geology, and Florida’s natural resources come together one colorful explosion at a time.

If this year's fireworks seemed bigger than ever, they were. During America's 250th birthday celebration on the National Mall, organizers launched approximately 850,000 pyrotechnic effects during a spectacular 40-minute show.

World Record Firework show for America’s 250th!! So awesome 😎🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💯💯💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/j1N1eyhAKc — Huggins🎗️ (@Huggins2687) July 5, 2026

The display was designed to challenge the current Guinness World Record for the world's largest fireworks display. That's roughly 354 fireworks every second for 40 straight minutes!!