See the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Florida

Florida is known as the Sunshine State, and for good reason - the state regularly experiences long stretches of hot, humid weather, but the all-time warmest air temperatures are lower than nearly every other state.

The hottest air temperature ever officially recorded in Florida was 109 degrees Fahrenheit, which occurred in the town of Monticello, east of Tallahassee, on June 29, 1931.

California holds the national record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in the United States, with a reading of 134 degrees Fahrenheit in Death Valley.

Many other states have recorded temperatures between 111 and 128 degrees, with Florida's record similar to readings you would find across New England.

So why does a region known for its intense summer heat have lower extreme readings than much of the country?

A large part of the answer comes down to the terrain and the influence of bodies of water as well as the weather.

Because of Florida’s unique shape, almost no community is more than about 85 miles from an ocean.

The Atlantic Ocean and Gulf act as natural air conditioners during the summer, helping limit how high temperatures can climb.

The areas of Florida that are the furthest from the ocean often see some of the state’s most extreme temperatures.

Examples of inland communities include Malone in Jackson County, located in the Florida Panhandle, and Sebring, located near the center of the peninsula between Sarasota and Vero Beach.

These communities receive the least cooling effects from the ocean, allowing temperatures to climb higher during heat waves.

Florida historical record heat.

A similar pattern can be seen at a more local level. It is why cities that are nearly surrounded by water, such as Miami and Tampa, have only reached 100 degrees once, while communities with inland observation sites, such as Tallahassee and Jacksonville, have reached 105 degrees.

In fact, Key West, which is surrounded by water, has never reached 100 degrees. The city’s warmest all-time temperature is 97 degrees, which has occurred several times throughout its history, including on August 29, 1956.

The ocean also helps to enhance humidity levels in coastal communities, which is why these areas hold records for having some of the greatest heat index values, even though air temperatures remain relatively mild.

The greatest heat index values ever reported have both occurred along the Gulf Coast, with 119-degree readings reported in both Tampa and Fort Myers.

It is important to note that heat index values of at least 123 degrees have been previously reported, but because readings are based on unofficial calculations, the data is not considered to be reliable.

Florida's warm season largely begins in May and lasts through October, with July being the warmest month of the year.