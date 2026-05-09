The difference between calm and chaos during hurricane season

The final takeaway from hurricane prep week may be the broadest—and the most important: start now.

In Florida, where no two seasons look exactly alike and no two storms leave the same kind of mark, the people in the strongest position are usually the ones who made decisions early—before the forecast turned urgent, before the roads filled, and before the pressure set in. Here's meteorologist Leslie Hudson with more:

And finally, remember: the goal isn’t perfection. It’s progress—because even one step taken early can change how safely and confidently you move through the next storm.