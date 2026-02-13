My Frozen Valentine: How Florida’s Big Freeze Reshaped Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day here, many people are preparing to buy flowers for someone special. But this year, the cost of those bouquets may reflect more than just demand.

Florida’s early February freeze damaged a key part of the floral industry — and its effects are still unfolding.

Florida Storms digital meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains how a few cold nights are now rippling through one of the most important growing seasons of the year.

State leaders say help may be on the way. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is seeking federal approval to provide disaster relief funds to farmers impacted by the freeze — assistance that could help growers recover from crop losses and prepare for the seasons ahead.