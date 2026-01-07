Drive safely! Dense fog takes over the Panhandle tonight, again

It´s going to be another foggy night across the entire Florida Panhandle. Visibility may drop to near zero during the early morning hours, and fog may linger for a couple of hours after sunrise. Please drive safely, use low beams, and take your time.

Keep in mind that parts of inland Central Florida and Southwest Florida may also experience patchy, dense fog. Please stay alert.

Foggy conditions driving recommendations

If you must drive in foggy conditions, meteorologists advise slowing down and allowing extra time to reach your destination.

Using a vehicle’s low beams is preferable, as high beams can cause glare in low-visibility conditions.

If you must stop in a travel lane for an emergency, ensure that you activate your hazard lights and set the emergency brake so that your taillights remain illuminated.

FLORIDA FOGBOW! Incredible shots this morning from Punta Gorda, North Port and Venice. A fog bow is created when tiny water droplets inside the fog combine with sunshine at the right angle! @WINKNews @stormhour pic.twitter.com/voTix84B8M — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) January 7, 2026

Florida Road Rangers are available along some roadways to assist motorists. You can contact the free assistance program by dialing *347 on any mobile phone.

Types of fog and their formation

Radiation fog occurs when the ground is colder than the environment. It typically occurs at night, when the ground cools due to heat loss from the sun. The air near the ground cools, and, with sufficient humidity, these droplets form and remain suspended in the atmosphere. Clear skies and calm winds allow nighttime temperatures to drop, which is essential.

Thermal inversion effects in winter:



A thermal inversion causes persistent fog. With high pressure present, the cold and humidity stay near the surface and, at night, create fog that can often persist until long after dawn. This is common in valleys or basins.





If you ever drive and notice fog banks over vegetation along the sides of the road, it is due to a small-scale thermal inversion. While on the road, there is no fog because the air is slightly warmer and less humid (due to traffic, which also helps the air mix). The grass retains colder (dense) air, and the humidity creates clouds, which remain near the surface, forming the fog. A slight pressure is applied over this area, preventing it from dispersing.

There is a *medium* chance (30-60%) of dense fog across southwestern Florida late tonight through daybreak on Thursday.



Lower probabilities exist elsewhere, although patchy fog is still possible across the rest of inland SFL.



Exercise caution when driving in/around fog! pic.twitter.com/jCOMladDhq — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 7, 2026

Advection fog forms when the environment is humid and a cold air mass or humid air arrives over a cold area. It is more common during the day and usually occurs near maritime regions.

The National Weather Service's local offices issue dense fog advisories when visibility is 1/4 mile or less over an area.

Orographic fog is formed when humid air rises to the side of a mountain, condenses when it reaches a certain level, and usually covers the summit. Cold air can also descend from a hill or mountain and condense valley humidity, producing orographic fog. This last type of formation is usually much more expensive.