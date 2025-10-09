The Jubilee Festival of Arts, a celebration of coastal culture

The word jubilee brings to mind the image of a joyful celebration. In Daphne, Alabama, commonly known as “The Jubilee City,” this celebration occurs due to a rare, natural phenomenon which occurs in Mobile Bay, one of only two places in the world where jubilees occur, the other being Tokyo Bay in Japan.

“Jubilee is the name used locally for a natural event that forces bottom-dwelling sea life like flounder, crabs, shrimp, and catfish to crowd the shoreline when oxygen-poor water moves in under certain summer conditions. These events almost always happen during the hot, humid dog days of summer,” according to Ashley Babb, Executive Director of Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.”

Many accounts of the natural phenomenon jubilee exist, the oldest dating back to the 1860s. It attracts large crowds, many drawn to the abundant and easy-to-catch seafood. Since 1989 a different jubilee began to take place, this time on land in Lott Park in Olde Towne Daphne. It, too, attracts crowds of people to enjoy the vibrant coastal culture. This human-designed event is the Jubilee Festival of Arts.

This year, the festival of art, live entertainment and food takes place October 18 and 19. Hosted by the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce this fall tradition brings more than 140 vendors to this two-day festival which usually attracts more than 25,000 attendees.

Babb explains, “The Jubilee Festival stands out because it’s not just an arts event—it’s rooted in the unique culture of the Eastern Shore. Set against the backdrop of Mobile Bay, it blends high-quality art with live entertainment and community traditions. The connection to the rare “jubilee” phenomenon gives it a distinctive identity that other festivals in the region cannot match.”

courtesy / Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce This is the official poster for the 37th Annual Jubilee Festival of the Arts.

Featuring local and regional artists, this year the featured artist Rianna Turner of Mobile created the Jubilee poster. Turner explains about her creation, “This piece was ultimately inspired by the atmosphere that our Mobile Bay Jubilees bring. Just like a party or festival, a Jubilee brings an exhilarating sense of anticipation and celebration. My goal was to essentially bottle up that joy (and a little confetti) and use it all as paint!”

Liz Thomson, Director of Tourism and Special Events, points out, “We partnered with the World Food Championships to bring local chefs into a food competition.Winners secured their spot to compete in this competition.It was a great way to highlight all the culinary delights the Eastern Shore offers.”

“We also have the Southern Makers demonstrations as well,” Thomson added. “Local artists are invited to showcase their creative process on the entertainment stage.Wood turners and painters are among the artisans featured.”

Being a family-friendly event, an area for children to participate and show off their masterpieces is included. The aim of Kids Art Park is to encourage families to take an active role in the promotion of arts and crafts for local youth.

“Kids Art Park is always a hit, and is free to children of all ages,” Babb remarks.Jewelry making and face painting are always a big hit.Create your own fish print to take home and display!”

The Jubilee includes live performances and interactive workshops that cater to all ages. Attendees can stroll through the Jubilee Festival and hear live music and watch dance performances.

More details about this event are online at thejubileefestival.com

