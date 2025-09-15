Deep tropical moisture returns to South Florida through the Treasure Coast, flash flood risk

A change in the weather pattern is expected to arrive in Central and South Florida toward the end of the week. The slight taste of (mini) fall has ended, and from Tuesday on, the humidity gradually increases and the rain will become intense and numerous, bringing the chance for some isolated spots to develop flash floods.

Deep tropical moisture is expected to return this week.

South Florida is likely to experience numerous showers and storms between Wednesday and Thursday. Broward and Palm Beach need the rain.. Maybe not this fast, though.

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/il0C4psZMg — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) September 16, 2025

Deep tropical moisture that retreats from the south, taking over South and parts of Central Florida on Wednesday and Thursday. Expect numerous showers and storms. Early rainfall models indicate that there could be up to 4 inches of widespread rain across all of South Florida between Wednesday and Friday, with some areas potentially receiving more than 6 inches. These amounts are primarily concentrated in the highly populated areas of Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and the southern portion of Brevard County, in the Space Coast.

Monday, Sept 15th: Work Week Outlook 🔎

- 1 or 2 strong to marginally severe storms possible this afternoon (and again on Tuesday)

- Confidence is increasing in an active & wet second half of the week as a frontal boundary stalls out over our region (yup... it's happening again!) pic.twitter.com/w7NftMVZGf — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 15, 2025

Southwest Florida is also at risk of receiving between 2 and 4 inches of rain. The difference is that the flash flood risk will be mainly focused across southeast Florida because the ground is well saturated from recent rains, and there are portions of this same region that are still dealing with the drought that has been impacting the area all summer. Although places like Miami are finally experiencing a surplus of rain for the year, 3 months after the start of the rainy season, the Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach areas are still in deficit by 12.03 inches and 13.53 inches, respectively. Rainfall rates could be high at times, and the ground could struggle to drain these amounts.

1 of 3 — Snip20250916_3.png 2 of 3 — Snip20250916_2.png 3 of 3 — Snip20250916_4.png

Most of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach are under a marginal risk for flash floods on Wednesday. This same risk stays for Thursday, covering the same general area and expanding northward to Palm Bay. This means there is at least a 5 percent chance that any point within 25 miles in the highlighted (in green) area could experience flash floods.