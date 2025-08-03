Tropical Storm Dexter forms east of the Carolinas, watching 2 other areas

The fourth named storm of the 2025 hurricane season has formed. The official naming of Dexter puts us slightly ahead of average for this time of year. On average, we have three named storms by the beginning of August. The good news is that Dexter is forecast to remain a tropical storm as it moves away from the United States.

Satellite imagery of Dexter on Sunday at midnight. Most of its convection is shifted to the east of the center.

Stats about the hurricane season

As of Sunday evening, Dexter is approximately 400 miles east of North Carolina and is moving east-northeast at 12 mph. This storm poses no threat to South Carolina.

Beyond Dexter, in this same area, several low-pressure systems will be emerging from the southeast of the nation. This low-pressure factory will be contributing enough storms to make the region unstable and may lead to another tropical development later this week. The National Hurricane Center gives this area a 20% chance of development over the next seven days. It is unlikely that this system would directly impact Florida, but we will continue to monitor it closely.

Area in orange is where a tropical wave exiting Africa has a medium chance to develop (as of Sunday evening) within the next 7 days.

Farther out over the Atlantic, there is an area we are also monitoring. A tropical wave will be exiting Africa this week, and by late this week or next weekend, there could be a cyclone over the Central Atlantic. For now, models indicate that this potential cyclone will remain in the northern Caribbean. We will continue to monitor the tropics closely and continue to provide prompt updates on the radio and here.

