Lightning: facts & how to stay safe

In the United States, there is an average of 20 lightning deaths every year. All these deaths are preventable. Florida is known as the lightning capital of the nation. We are accustomed to the summer thunderstorms that typically bring hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of lightning strikes. But storms can happen any time during the year, and a lightning strike can be equally dangerous or even fatal.

All thunderstorms have lightning. Not all lightning strikes happen the same way, but you don't want to be struck by one. Not all lightning strikes turn deadly; in fact, over 90 percent of people who are struck by lightning survive, but they often leave nerve or psychological damage. Lightning is 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is five times hotter than the surface of the Sun. Lightning is an unpredictable phenomenon. Like tornadoes, meteorologists know when lightning is most likely to occur, but they do not know precisely when or where it will strike. It is essential to remember that even though a storm may not seem threatening, lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from the storm and still cause damage or be fatal.

To stay safe from lightning, you should always stay updated on the weather forecast, especially if you are outdoors. If you plan to engage in outdoor activities, be sure to plan and take the necessary precautions before the storm arrives.

Today we explore the science of lightning.



Fast facts:



⚡Lightning travels from the cloud to the ground at faster than 200,000 miles per hour



⚡Lightning is hotter than the surface of the sun



⚡Lightning is 1000+ times more powerful than electricity in your walls — Lightning Safety Council (@LtgSafeCouncil) June 24, 2025

If outdoors:



Stop outdoor activities.

Seek shelter if you see the skies darkening, or as soon as you hear thunder.

Avoid open fields. Picnic pavilions, baseball dugouts, beach shacks, and isolated trees should be avoided.

Stay away from tall structures, such as trees, posts, etc.

Convertibles and golf carts do not protect from lightning.

If you are in groups, spread out. This will prevent the current from traveling among the group.

Avoid contact with water, moist items, and metal objects. They don’t attract lightning, but they are great conductors of electricity.

Michael Seeley Tuesday evening thunderstorms over Central Florida, seen looking west from Melbourne and Lake Washington. I went out hoping to catch a decent sunset, and instead I caught my first *ZAP* of the season. I was woefully unprepared, with no tripod, so I perched the camera on a conveniently located bench. (4x20-second frames)

If on the water:



If thunderstorms are in the forecast, avoid heading to the water.

If in a small boat with no cabin, anchor down, stay as low as you can, and do not use the radio unless it is an emergency.

LIghtning Safety Council - Lightning safety.

If indoors:



Wireless phones are generally safe to use, but avoid using corded phones.

Do not use any type of electrical appliance, including TVs and computers.

Avoid plumbing.

Stay away from doors and windows.

Protect your pets and bring them inside.

Do not try to unplug equipment during a thunderstorm.