SCOTUS divided over birthright citizenship. And, a recap of Diddy's trial

Today's top stories

The U.S. Supreme Court appeared to be at least partially divided yesterday as the justices heard arguments over birthright citizenship. For over two hours, they debated how the lower courts should handle President Trump's executive declaring that children born in the U.S. to parents who entered the U.S. illegally or on a temporary visa are not entitled to automatic citizenship. Lower courts found the president's order to be unconstitutional.

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / Getty Images The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in a case challenging the Trump administration's effort to limit who gets birthright citizenship.

🎧 Solicitor General D. John Sauer opened by stating that the 14th Amendment has been wrongly interpreted for 127 years and only applied to former slaves, NPR's Nina Totenberg tells Up First. When Sauer was asked whether the administration is committed to abiding by any court ruling, he said, "There are circumstances when it is not a categorical practice." Justice Brett Kavanaugh pressed Sauer with a series of practical questions, including, "What do states do with a newborn?" Sauer responded by stating that the federal government could require documentation on whether the parents are legally in the country. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said Sauer's argument turns the justice system into a "catch me if you can kind of regime."

President Trump is headed back to Washington, D.C., today after his four-day trip through the Persian Gulf region. During his visit, he struck business deals and was treated like royalty by the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

🎧 NPR's Franco Ordoñez, who is in Abu Dhabi, says he was struck by not only the dramatic show of pulling out all the stops for Trump but also how little discussion there was about the crisis in Gaza. Israel escalated its strikes against Gaza and vowed a major offensive once Trump leaves. Trump stated during his big speech on the trip that his administration was not there to lecture the region on how to deal with its affairs. Yesterday, Trump again suggested that the U.S. take over Gaza and make the area a freedom zone. Ordoñez says the concept is something Arab nations have strongly opposed.

The first week of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial featured testimony by witnesses and alleged victims. His ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura testified that their relationship was marked by violence and blackmail. Prosecutors allege Combs forced two ex-girlfriends into drug-fueled sexual performances and ran a criminal enterprise that concealed those sex crimes.

🎧 Ventura testified that Combs demanded she participate in sexual encounters with male escorts, which he would choreograph and watch. He would allegedly record the encounters and blackmail her with the videos, NPR's Isabella Gomez Sarmiento says. Ventura stated that Combs had a lot of power over her professionally, financially, emotionally and physically, and he would coerce her into sex she didn't want to be a part of. The defense says Combs didn't coerce or traffic anyone and had Ventura read loving and caring text messages with him over the years. The defense is attempting to establish grounds for consent.

Living better

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

Fatigue, mood swings, sleep troubles and hair thinning are just some of the symptoms that mark the transition to menopause. As they ease into their 40s and 50s, Generation X and millennials are shaking off the stigma surrounding menopause and the time leading up to it, known as perimenopause. But it can be hard to pinpoint if you have perimenopause, as there is no definitive test for it. Here's how to sort out your symptoms and treatment options:

➡️ General practitioners often lack the time to thoroughly evaluate patients for perimenopause. The Menopause Society offers an online database of doctors trained and certified in treating menopause and perimenopause.

➡️ Some clinicians suggest testing for a range of other conditions before considering whether perimenopause is the culprit behind the symptoms.

➡️ Hormone therapy can alleviate severe hot flashes and debilitating mood swings, offering potential long-term benefits. However, research does not yet provide enough evidence to recommend it for all women in perimenopause.

➡️ Many people's experiences can be inconsistent and rocky because the transition to menopause is characterized by fluctuations in hormones.

Weekend picks

Courtesy of Magic Farm / Chloë Sevigny leads a wayward American TV crew in rural Argentina in Amalia Ulman's latest feature film, Magic Farm.

Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

🍿 Movies: Amalia Ulman's film Magic Farm portrays a New York-based documentary crew that is in pursuit of a viral story. However, due to a series of misunderstandings, they find themselves in the wrong town in the wrong country. Morning Edition host A Martínez spoke with Ulman about her vision for the film.

📺 TV: Apple TV+'s Murderbot, which debuts today and stars Alexander Skarsgård, walks a fine line between the darkest comedy and science fiction action. NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans says the show deserves a big audience.

📚 Books: Six new books by beloved authors were released this week, including a memoir by humorist Dave Barry, a biography of Mark Twain by Ron Chernow, and essays by Richard Russo.

🎵 Music: Tomorrow is the grand finale of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, a celebration of melody, rhythm and fabulousness. Pop Culture Happy Hour host Glen Weldon breaks down his 10 favorite songs from the competition and what he believes are their chances of winning.

🎭 Theater: The Detroit Opera is staging The Central Park Five until this Sunday. It tells the true story of a group of Black and brown teenagers who were wrongfully charged and imprisoned for the brutal assault on a female jogger in New York's Central Park in 1989.

3 things to know before you go

Lorin Granger / Harvard Law School / Harvard Law School A copy of the 1300 version of the Magna Carta on display at the Harvard Law School.

Nearly 80 years after Harvard University purchased what it thought was an old copy of the Magna Carta, it has been identified as the real deal, dating back to 1300. Dick's Sporting Goods, the U.S.' largest sports retail chain, plans to acquire Foot Locker for about $2.4 billion. Legendary Motown singer Smokey Robinson is under criminal investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department following allegations of multiple sexual assaults dating back to 2014.

