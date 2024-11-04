Why these women are secretly voting for Harris. And, how to avoid election misinfo

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Harris embark on their last leg of the presidential campaign today as they race across the swing states. Yesterday, Harris focused on Michigan. Before that, she made a stop in New York City to play herself on Saturday Night Live. Trump turned things up with three rallies yesterday and Saturday. They will continue the momentum today with a slew of rallies going late into the evening.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images / Former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris focus on different ways to bring down housing costs, but both say America needs to build more housing.

🎧 North Carolina is a significant swing state for Trump , NPR’s Franco Ordoñez, who has been traveling with him, tells Up First . Trump won the state twice in the presidential election, but it’s now very competitive. Trump has spent more time in North Carolina than in Pennsylvania, indicating it is a must-win state for him. Trump has four rallies today: one in North Carolina, two in Pennsylvania and one in Grand Rapids, Mich.

, NPR’s Franco Ordoñez, who has been traveling with him, tells . Trump won the state twice in the presidential election, but it’s now very competitive. Trump has spent more time in North Carolina than in Pennsylvania, indicating it is a must-win state for him. Trump has four rallies today: one in North Carolina, two in Pennsylvania and one in Grand Rapids, Mich. 🎧 Harris’ campaign believes it’s gaining ground with college-educated voters, suburbanites and women, which are key groups in North Carolina, NPR’s Asma Khalid says. Today, Harris will be in Pennsylvania, showing how vital the state is for Democrats.

college-educated voters, suburbanites and women, which are key groups in North Carolina, NPR’s Asma Khalid says. Today, Harris will be in Pennsylvania, showing how vital the state is for Democrats. ➡️ Both candidates will be in Reading, Pa. today , the city with the highest percentage of Latinos in the state.

, the city with the highest percentage of Latinos in the state. ➡️ Republicans are favored to control the Senate thanks to a 2024 election map. Here are the races to watch.

Boeing’s striking machinists vote today on the company’s latest contract proposal. This comes after weeks of the strike and two previously rejected offers. Union leaders are supporting the new agreement, cautioning that members could end up with less if they choose not to accept it.

🎧 NPR’s Joel Rose says Boeing is offering a 38% wage hike and a $12,000 ratification bonus. However, the company has not agreed to one key demand: the restoration of the traditional pension plan that was frozen in 2014 during the last contract negotiations. Boeing says the pension plan is too expensive.

In political ads and campaign speeches, a message has been directed toward Republican women, reminding them that their votes are private. This means no one will know if they vote for Harris in secret. The ads aim to reach conservative-leaning women like T— identified only by her first initial — who feels that living in a politically divided household is affecting her marriage of over 40 years. To avoid confrontation, she mailed her absentee ballot from the home of another family member. Here is what she and other conservative women keeping their votes for Harris confidential have to say.

Life advice

DigitalVision Vectors / Getty Images / Getty Images Online news search and reading, news updates, news websites, information on newspapers, public events, events, announcements on smartphone screen

Election Day is tomorrow. As we wait for the final results, it can be easy to be duped by misleading information. Here are some tips to avoid spreading false election-related information:

🗳️ Keep in mind results can shift dramatically throughout election night, depending on which ballots are counted first.

results can shift dramatically throughout election night, depending on which ballots are counted first. 🗳️ Misleading information is often created to confuse or provoke an emotional reaction. If you feel this, it may be a sign to slow down, pause and do some research.

confuse or provoke an emotional reaction. If you feel this, it may be a sign to slow down, pause and do some research. 🗳️ Consider how trustworthy your source is. If you don’t see multiple news outlets reporting a story, it is a sign to wait before sharing.

Click here for more things to consider to avoid spreading misinformation.

Picture show

Luke Dray for NPR / A police officer looks through damage caused by a shell at the Omdurman Maternity Hospital in Omdurman, Sudan, on Sept. 7.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the powerful paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces has severely affected much of the country. Omdurman, once the cultural heart of Sudan, was known for its rich history, including monuments, mausoleums and universities. In May, the SAF declared that they had "liberated" Omdurman after intense clashes that ended several months of RSF occupation. Since then, hundreds of people arrived daily, but the peace they find in Omdurman is only relative.

📷 See photos of what life is like within the city.

3 things to know before you go

Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Quincy Jones pictured in Beverly Hills in 2017.

Quincy Jones, who produced Michael Jackson’s Thriller album and performed with stars such as Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley, died yesterday. He was 91. Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands claimed victory in the New York City Marathon men’s race yesterday. It was the 35-year-old's fourth attempt at the race. Brian Perkins started using a cane a few years ago. He refused a stranger's help at the laundromat one day, despite having more clothes than he could carry to his car. His unsung hero’s surprising actions and words changed his life forever.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2024 NPR