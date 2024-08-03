Saturday 5 p.m. update: Tropical Storm Debby enters the warm Gulf of Mexico, set to slow down

Spanish version below, after the English story.

The 5 p.m. bulletin from the National Hurricane Center and the latest satellite imagery show that the center of Tropical Storm Debby is now over the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Yes, you read that correctly, the system is now a Tropical Storm as it became better organized, and the rainbands are better formed and with more thunderstorms embedded in them. A Hurricane warning is now in effect Florida Gulf coast from the Suwannee River to the Ochlockonee River, along the entire Big Bend coast.

Tropical storm warnings extend along the west coast of Florida from the southern Big Bend through Tampa Bay southward through the southern Keys. There is also a stretch from west of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass.

Preparations should be done across Central and North Florida by 8 a.m. Sunday, as the weather quickly deteriorates, winds will pick up and rain will become more frequent and torrential. It is on Sunday that the system will be making a northward turn, and then starting Sunday night there will be a turn toward the northeast. It is then that the system is expected to lose some speed. This time will be critical for the system to strengthen.

There will be a 12-hour period between Sunday evening and Monday morning where the storms will enter extremely warm waters. Water temperatures across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico are one of the warmest in the world, reaching close to 90 degrees. Debby will not only be traveling over these warm waters but will spend a significant amount of time there, enough to strengthen into a hurricane. The 5 p.m. National Hurricane Center’s bulletin shows Debby arriving as a category 1 hurricane shortly after noon on Monday in the Big Bend Area, likely in Taylor County. Keep in mind that landfall location could and will likely shift, so residents need to monitor this storm closely.

Tropical Storm #Debby has formed in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico - the 4th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic #hurricane season. On average, the 4th Atlantic named storm forms on 15 August. pic.twitter.com/zOu8mncrae — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 3, 2024

We are monitoring this storm very closely, but our message to residents near the landfall point should prepare for a category 2 hurricane. Remember that this system will be moving slowly even after landfall, so the same general area will be getting pounded. History shows that storms under these circumstances tend to rapidly increase. There is virtually no wind shear preventing this system from intensifying and prime fuel is there (those close to 90s water temperatures) to aid its rapid strengthening.

Concerns for Florida

Storm surge is a big concern along Florida’s west coast, recent storms with similar paths have wreaked havoc causing storm surge in this region as the wind pushes water straight onto the coast.

The highest risk for flash floods will be focused across North Florida, along I-10 through southern Georgia and the Southern South Carolina coast. Understandably so, as the storm will lose speed and will bring torrential rains over and over again for days.

Rainfall totals through Thursday show the highest rainfall across the Big Bend through I-10 to Jacksonville, southeastern Georgia of up to 12 inches. Central Florida, including the Tampa Bay region, could receive 6 to 8 inches with isolated spots, especially across northern and western Central Florida, with higher amounts. South Carolina will have higher amounts as the storm will be persistent and intensifying again close by.

El boletín de las 5 p.m. del Centro Nacional de Huracanes y las últimas imágenes satelitales muestran que el centro de la Tormenta Tropical Debby se encuentra ahora sobre las aguas muy cálidas del Golfo de México. Sí, leyó bien, el sistema ahora es una tormenta tropical, ya que se organizó mejor y las bandas de lluvia están mejor formadas y con más tormentas eléctricas incrustadas en ellas. Ahora está vigente una advertencia de huracán en la costa del Golfo de Florida desde el río Suwannee hasta el río Ochlockonee, a lo largo de toda la costa de Big Bend.

Los avisos de tormenta tropical se extienden a lo largo de la costa oeste de Florida desde el sur de Big Bend a través de la bahía de Tampa hacia el sur a través de los Cayos del sur. También hay un tramo desde el oeste del río Ochlockonee hasta Indian Pass.

Los preparativos deben estar listos en todo el centro y norte de Florida a las 8 a.m. del domingo, ya que el tiempo se deteriora rápidamente, los vientos aumentarán y la lluvia se volverá más frecuente y torrencial. El domingo, el sistema girará hacia el norte y, a partir de la noche del domingo, girará hacia el noreste. Se espera que el sistema pierda algo de velocidad. Este momento será crítico para que se fortalezca.

Habrá un período de 12 horas entre el domingo por la noche y el lunes por la mañana en el que las tormentas entrarán en aguas extremadamente cálidas. Las temperaturas del agua en el noreste del Golfo de México son de las más cálidas del mundo, llegando a cerca de 90 grados. Debby no solo viajará sobre estas aguas cálidas, sino que pasará una cantidad significativa de tiempo allí, suficiente para fortalecerse y convertirse en un huracán. El boletín del Centro Nacional de Huracanes de las 5 p. m. muestra que Debby llegará como un huracán de categoría 1 poco después del mediodía del lunes en el área de Big Bend, probablemente en el condado de Taylor. Tenga en cuenta que el lugar de llegada a tierra podría y probablemente cambiará, por lo que los residentes deben monitorear esta tormenta de cerca.

Estamos monitoreando esta tormenta muy de cerca, pero nuestro mensaje a los residentes cerca del punto de llegada a tierra es que se preparen para un huracán de categoría 2. Recuerde que este sistema se moverá lentamente incluso después de tocar tierra, por lo que la misma área general será golpeada. La historia muestra que las tormentas bajo estas circunstancias tienden a aumentar rápidamente. Prácticamente no hay cizalladura del viento que impida que este sistema se intensifique y el combustible principal está allí (esas temperaturas del agua cercanas a los 90 grados) para ayudar a su rápido fortalecimiento.

Preocupaciones para Florida

La marejada ciclónica es una gran preocupación a lo largo de la costa oeste de Florida, tormentas recientes con trayectorias similares han causado estragos causando marejadas ciclónicas en esta región a medida que el viento empuja el agua directamente hacia la costa.

El mayor riesgo de inundaciones repentinas se concentrará en el norte de Florida, a lo largo de la I-10 a través del sur de Georgia y la costa sur de Carolina del Sur. Es comprensible, ya que la tormenta perderá velocidad y traerá lluvias torrenciales una y otra vez durante días.

Los totales de lluvia hasta el jueves muestran la lluvia más alta en Big Bend a través de la I-10 hasta Jacksonville, sureste de Georgia, de hasta 12 pulgadas. El centro de Florida, incluida la región de la bahía de Tampa, podría recibir de 15 a 20 centímetros de agua, con cantidades más altas en áreas aisladas, especialmente en el norte y el oeste de Florida central. Carolina del Sur tendrá cantidades más altas, ya que la tormenta será persistente y se intensificará nuevamente en las cercanías.