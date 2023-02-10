A stormy start to the weekend for parts of Florida

Parts of the Florida Panhandle and Peninsula are in for a very stormy start to the weekend. 2 big waves of storms, with multiple rounds in between, are expected between tonight and late Saturday.

The first wave is this evening and overnight with storms likely through sunrise tomorrow. Some storms may be heavy and gusty but local flooding is the main concern besides some thunder maybe keeping you up tonight.

Widely scattered non-severe storms are possible early Saturday, then the second large wave of showers comes in starting around noon. T-storms with a severe weather threat are most likely between 1-7 pm tomorrow. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are the big risks, but local flooding is possible with many areas picking up 1-3” of rain. The central Panhandle through the central Peninsula are the target areas for the strongest storms.

Please factor all this into your outdoor plans this weekend and stay weather aware Saturday afternoon and evening. Have multiple ways to get watches and warnings and head indoors if thunder roars!

Sunday will be a better outdoor day but far from perfect. Temps will be cooler in the 50s most of the day with a strong northwest breeze making it feel much chillier.