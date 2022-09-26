Tolls suspended in Tampa Bay, Alligator Alley, portions of panhandle

Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation have suspended tolls until further notice on select roadways ahead of Hurricane Ian. The governor announced the toll suspension during a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center on Monday.

Tolls are being suspended on the following roadways:

Alligator Alley portion of I-75 in Broward and Collier Counties

Suncoast Parkway in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough and Pasco Counties

I-4 connector, Selmon Expressway and Veretans Expressway in Hillsborough County

Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway in Okaloosa County

Pinellas Bayway and Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Pinellas County

Polk Parkway in Polk County

Garcon Point Bridge in Santa Rosa County

You can find evacuation routes for your county here. The Florida Division of Emergency Management advises residents to keep their gas tanks at least halfway full for the duration of hurricane season to avoid long lines at gas stations. If ordered to evacuate, consider staying with a family or friend who's home is outside of the evacuation zone, but still local. In most situations you do not need to evacuate hundreds of miles away to be safe. Tens of miles can count towards your safety, and ensuring you have at least half a tank of gas will ensure your arrival to that safe location.

Evacuation Zones are issued A through F, with A being the most vulnerable to hurricane conditions. Check if you live in an evacuation zone here and see our running list of evacuation orders for more details.

During the press conference FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie stressed that if you do not live in an evacuation zone, to know if your home is suited to withstand a hurricane. If you live in a manufactured home, older home, or are power-dependent, you may need to evacuate.

If evacuating, follow fl511.com for real-time traffic updates.

