Steve Bannon faces fraud charges in New York over the We Build the Wall charity

Updated September 7, 2022 at 8:37 AM ET

New York state is charging former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon with fraud related to the We Build the Wall charity. Bannon raised funds from donors to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border.

Bannon and others have been accused of skimming money for personal use.

A source familiar with the case says Bannon will turn himself in to authorities in New York on Thursday.

