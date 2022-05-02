The Social Portal: What to see and do in the area

THE SOCIAL PORTAL

Here in Florida’s Great Northwest there always seems to be some festival, fundraiser, art, music, or cultural happening. These are just a few to consider taking part in.

Under the Big Top

An evening of sophisticated circus entertainment? Pensacola Opera elevates the carnival experience with Operazzi Under the Big Top. This is Pensacola Opera’s annual spring fundraiser event where illusion and excitement meet sophistication and class. Ballet Pensacola ignites the evening and stunning visuals continue with Flying with Ease aerialists. A four-course gourmet meal, free-flowing wine, and specialty desserts may be enjoyed while performances by two of the artists in residents entertain, and then Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters get the party up to dance. All this and a live auction with luxury items takes place Friday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. at Sanders Beach Corinne-Jones Center. Details and ticket info online at pensacolaopera.com.

Bingo with a Cause

A game with connections to traveling carnivals in the 1920s is still popular today. Come out and have fun playing bingo while helping a great cause! Animal Allies is hosting bingo twice a month at Scenic Hills Country Club off 9 Mile Rd. Ten rounds of bingo for $10 with cash prizes for winners. There will be other prizes too! A full bar and restaurant offer delicious items, including special adult beverages just for Bingo Nights. Must be 18 years of age to play. Save the dates: May 10 & 24, June 7 & 21, July 11 12 & 26, Aug. 9 9 & 23, Oct. 4 &18, Sept. 6 & 20, Nov. 8 & 22 and Dec. 6 & 20.

Music Concerts al fresco in the Village

The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation presents 10 summer al fresco concerts Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. The 2022 Spring Concerts in the Village series features the show-stopping MJ LIVE, direct from Las Vegas featuring Jalles Franco; the highly-anticipated pop icon, Taylor Dayne; fan favorites, Sister Hazel; and the music of Led Zeppelin featuring Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Proceeds benefit MKAF and its Arts Reach programs. Visit MKAF.org/events for a complete roster of this year’s performances, ticket pricing, and more.

Thunder & Dazzle

The final concert of Choral Society of Pensacola ends with a bang! Eight percussionists add thunder to the performance of "Triptych" which features a triptych of triptychs, including the work by Tarik O’Regan interpreting texts from a variety of cultures and faiths in a wide range of musical styles. Other works include pieces from Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and others. The soaring soprano of Allanda Small is featured soloist with Society’s 80-voice chorus, harpist Katie Ott, pianist Hyunjoo Kim, and eight of the Gulf Coast’s finest percussionists, conducted by artistic director Peter Steenblik. It’s Sunday, May 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the University of West Florida’s Center for Fine and Performing Arts (Building 82, 11000 University Pkwy.) More info online: choralsocietyofpensacola.org

Anxious People

Gather at End of the Line, Wednesday, May 18, 6-7 pm. You don’t have to be anxious to meet up with the WUWF Book Club members! That’s actually the title of the last book we read. You don’t even have to be a member or have read the book to come out, relax and meet some other nice people who all seem to have at least one thing in common — WUWF. If the weather is nice we will be in the EOTL backyard.

