Hurricane Preparedness Week 2022

Hurricane Preparedness Week, a campaign led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), begins on Sunday. The goal of the seven-day event is to inform the public about hazards posed by tropical cyclones and methods through which we can best prepare and protect our lives and property.

Each day, National Weather Service (NWS) Offices and NOAA will target various topics in their discussion about tropical weather hazards. Educational materials, infographics, and resources to help the public prepare for hurricanes and tropical storms will be published on social media and NOAA/NWS websites.

The topics for the week ahead include:

Sunday: Determine Your Risk

Monday: Develop an Evacuation Plan

Tuesday: Assemble Disaster Supplies

Wednesday: Get an Insurance Checkup

Thursday: Strengthen Your Home

Friday: Help Your Neighbor

Saturday: Complete a Written Plan

The official start of hurricane season is one month away, but in recent years, tropical systems have developed during the month of May. This week, take time to assess your home and your family’s readiness for a hurricane or other emergency. Then develop and enact a plan to ensure you are prepared for any disaster.