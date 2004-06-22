© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
White House: Documents Show Humane Prisoner Policy

By Jackie Northam
Published June 22, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

The White House releases hundreds of pages of documents that it says lay out the administration's policies on interrogation methods to be used on foreign detainees suspected of having terrorist ties.

Administration officials say they wanted to make public the discussion that led to the government's stand on interrogation. The White House says the documents show a policy of treating detainees humanely.

But critics note the absence of any memos from the State Department, which analysts say expressed grave concerns about the administration's interpretation of the Geneva Conventions.

The release of the documents follows the negative publicity the White House has received over the abuse of Iraqi prisoners. NPR's Jackie Northam reports.

Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
