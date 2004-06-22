White House: Documents Show Humane Prisoner Policy

The White House releases hundreds of pages of documents that it says lay out the administration's policies on interrogation methods to be used on foreign detainees suspected of having terrorist ties.

Administration officials say they wanted to make public the discussion that led to the government's stand on interrogation. The White House says the documents show a policy of treating detainees humanely.

But critics note the absence of any memos from the State Department, which analysts say expressed grave concerns about the administration's interpretation of the Geneva Conventions.

The release of the documents follows the negative publicity the White House has received over the abuse of Iraqi prisoners. NPR's Jackie Northam reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.