General Asks to Be Replaced in Iraqi Prison Inquiry

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Robert Siegel
Published June 9, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Major Gen. George Fay, who is investigating the role of U.S. military intelligence personnel in abuses at Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison, has asked to be replaced by a higher-ranking general.

Fay says he cannot effectively investigate those who outrank him. It's likely that a four-star general will be named to head the investigation, allowing for a more complete probe into the chain of command. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly.

