Aristide Faithful See Manipulation in New Era

By Martin Kaste,
Michele Kelemen
Published February 29, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

Ousted Haitian leader Jean-Bertrand Aristide's supporters accuse the United States of engineering the president's exit from office. Bush administration officials insist Aristide is a failed leader who resigned in the face of an armed rebellion.

Rebels arriving in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital, met with cheering crowds as elsewhere, police and U.S. Marines patrolled.

A U.N. peacekeeping force with troops from European and other nations is also headed for the troubled nation.

Hear NPR's Michele Kelemen and NPR's Martin Kaste.

Martin Kaste
Martin Kaste is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers law enforcement and privacy. He has been focused on police and use of force since before the 2014 protests in Ferguson, and that coverage led to the creation of NPR's Criminal Justice Collaborative.
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
