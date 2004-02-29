Aristide Faithful See Manipulation in New Era

Ousted Haitian leader Jean-Bertrand Aristide's supporters accuse the United States of engineering the president's exit from office. Bush administration officials insist Aristide is a failed leader who resigned in the face of an armed rebellion.

Rebels arriving in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital, met with cheering crowds as elsewhere, police and U.S. Marines patrolled.

A U.N. peacekeeping force with troops from European and other nations is also headed for the troubled nation.

Hear NPR's Michele Kelemen and NPR's Martin Kaste.

