U.S. administrator in Iraq L. Paul Bremer says foreign operatives may be involved in Saturday's attack on a police station in Fallujah that killed at least 25. Bremer believes the attacks could be the work of suspected al Qaeda associate Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the Jordanian blamed for calling for increased attacks on civilian Iraqi targets. Hear NPR's Corey Flintoff.

