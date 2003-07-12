Sri Lanka's Village-Based Alternative to Globalization

Globalization is under scrutiny as never before, with critics urging an alternative that puts people before profits. Sandy Tolan reports that Sarvodaya, a village-based movement in Sri Lanka, has been seeking for decades to improve the lot of millions of poor people with self-help programs based on Buddhist principles. Followers include Krishna (left), who left advertising to work for the movement, which was founded by Dr. A.T. Ariyaratne.

