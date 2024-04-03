© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Augustine: Florida’s first capital

WUWF | By Dr. Judy Bense
Published April 3, 2024 at 5:01 AM CDT
Coastal Discovery Museum

It may seem surprising, but Spanish Florida’s first capital was Santa Elena on Parris Island in today’s South Carolina.

We know Parris Island for the Marine boot camp there. But, in 1566, the year after St. Augustine was established, Pedro Menéndez founded another Spanish colony named Santa Elena - with a fort and community of hundreds of Spanish settlers. The capital was a formal town of homes along streets, surrounded by farms and fruit orchards. But the Natives resisted their intrusion and burned the place to the ground twice.

Archaeologists found Santa Elena under the Marine’s golf course including three forts and the town. Theforts were stockades with moats around large blockhouses. Families lived in traditional Spanish houses and their refuse reveals how they lived including their food, pottery, hardware, weapons, clothing and personal and religious ornaments.

Although Florida’s first capital lasted only 21 years, it was the beginning of the Florida we know today.

A map of the area surrounding Santa Elena in the 16th century created by archeologists Chester DePratter and Stanley South.
The Santa Elena Foundation
A map of the area surrounding Santa Elena in the 16th century created by archeologists Chester DePratter and Stanley South.
Unearthing Florida
Dr. Judy Bense
Dr. Judy Bense is President Emeritus and Professor of Anthropology/Archaeology at UWF.
See stories by Dr. Judy Bense