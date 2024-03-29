The start of St. Augustine

In 1565, the Spanish learned that the French had secretly invaded Florida and built two forts, they were furious and sent an expedition to find and destroy them.

Admiral Pedro Menéndez was sent to defeat the French and establish a colony in La Florida. And at the same time, Jean Ribault was assembling a fleet to resupply and reinforce the French Fort Caroline. They both learned of the other’s plans and a race for La Florida began.

Both fleets arrived at Fort Caroline literally at the same time and fought a naval battle to a draw. Menéndez retreated south to a nearby harbor, that soon would become St. Augustine, and Ribault’s fleet sailed out to attack him. But yet again, a hurricane struck and destroyed Ribault’s fleet. During the hurricane Menéndez marched his troops 30 miles in the storm to Fort Caroline and took it with no resistance.

Archaeologistsa have found Ribault’s wrecked ship near today’s Cape Canaveral and a survivor’s camp nearby. The shipwreck contains bronze cannons and one of the marble columns used to mark French territorial claims.

Map by Dr. Judy Bense

