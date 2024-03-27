© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Early French and Fort Caroline

WUWF | By Dr. Judy Bense
Published March 27, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Chief Athore with René Laudonnière, commander of the second French expedition to Florida, standing by column erected by Jean Ribaut during first expedition, showing Natives worshiping the column and many offerings placed before it. Book illustration c. 1591.
Library of Congress
Chief Athore with René Laudonnière, commander of the second French expedition to Florida, standing by column erected by Jean Ribaut during first expedition, showing Natives worshiping the column and many offerings placed before it. Book illustration c. 1591.

After abandoning Charlesfort in 1562, the French returned two years later and built a second secret fort in Spanish Florida named Fort Caroline.

In 1562, Jean Ribault set a marble column on a good spot for a fort at the mouth of the St. Johns River near Jacksonville. In 1564, the French sent René Laudonnière and a group of 300 Protestant settlers to build a settlement there so they could attack Spanish ships and legitimize their claim to Spanish Florida.

When Laudonnière arrived, he found the stone column and realized that the local Timucuan Indians had revered it. They built a remarkable large triangular-shaped fort which was drawn by the expedition artist, Jaques Le Moyne. For decades, the drawing has intrigued historians and archaeologists who have searched for its remains several times. But so far it has eluded everyone.

However, you can visit the Fort Caroline National Monument near Jacksonville, where the National Park Service used Le Moyne’s drawing to build a replica which is open to the public.

Jaques Le Moyne drawing of Fort Caroline 1562-1563
Creative Commons
Jaques Le Moyne drawing of Fort Caroline 1562-1563
Ribault’s column replica overlooking St. John’s River at NPS Timucuan Preserve.
National Parks Service
Ribault’s column replica overlooking St. John’s River at NPS Timucuan Preserve.
Unearthing Florida
Dr. Judy Bense
Dr. Judy Bense is President Emeritus and Professor of Anthropology/Archaeology at UWF.
See stories by Dr. Judy Bense