LUNA: Beleaguered Pensacola

The true story of the 1559 Luna settlement in Pensacola lies in the dusty archives, under the bay waters, and underground.

It must have been terrible for 1,500 people to see their invaluable supply ships wrecked by a hurricane and sitting on the bottom of Pensacola Bay. They lost all of their food, such as flour, corn, and salted meat; and almost of their supplies such as seeds for planting, weapons, and tools.

Almost 500 years later, we found the hulls of their ships and much of their contents preserved in the muddy bay bottom. This includes personal items such as an ivory manicure kit, personal jewelry, and even wooden carvings.

Underground their beleaguered settlement, excavations have revealed glass trade beads, ceramics, buttons, and clothing accessories known as aglets. Also, we have found numerous nails and evidence of their weapons, including parts of their muskets and ammunition, and half-a-dozen crossbow tips.

Despite the tragic events that Luna and the colonists experienced, they left behind a wealth of information to tell their story of survival as they waited for rescue.