The 90th Pensacola Interstate Fair has come and gone after 10 days of rides, exhibits, and food.

The fair was cut short a day due to rainy weather last weekend. Those who had tickets for last Sunday (Oct. 26) can redeem them at the Greater Gulf State Fair, which is open through Sunday, Nov. 2, in Mobile, Alabama.

Local resident Eric Bossard takes us along for a night at the Pensacola Interstate Fair.

The local fair will return next year. Dates are Oct. 22 to Nov. 1.

Eric Bossard

Eric Bossard

Eric Bossard

Eric Bossard

Eric Bossard

Eric Bossard

Eric Bossard