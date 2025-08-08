Check out the winners of the 2025 Florida in Focus Photo Contest

This week, the Florida Wildlife Federation announced the winners of its 2025 Florida in Focus Photo Contest. These images showcase Florida's wildlife, landscapes, and native plants through the lens of talented photographers.

The federation will host a special livestream called Capturing Conservation will be 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, featuring winning photographers and a conversation on the impact of visual storytelling and conservation. For more information about the photo contest, click here.

Gabriel Jensen / Florida Wildlife Federation Spiny Lobster by Spiny Lobster by Gabriel Jensen won second place in the wildlife category.

Ethan Coyle / Florida Wildlife Federation American Alligator by Ethan Coyle won third place in the wildlife category.

Marcos Rodriguez / Florida Wildlife Federation Smiling Otter by Marcos Rodriguez was an honorable mention in the wildlife category.

Marcos Rodriguez / Florida Wildlife Federation Florida Scrub Jay by Marcos Rodriguez won first place in the birds category.

Robert Gloeckner / Florida Wildlife Federation Sandhill Cranes by Robert Gloeckner won second place in the birds category.

Mark Schocken / Florida Wildlife Federation Pileated Woodpecker by Mark Schocken won third place in the birds category.

Elizabeth Phillips / Florida Wildlife Federation Great Horned Owl by Elizabeth Phillips was honorable mention in the birds category.

Don Pelliccia / Florida Wildlife Federation Cypress Trees by Don Pelliccia won first place in native plants category.

Pankaj Kumar / Florida Wildlife Federation Orange-fringed Orchid by Pankaj Kumar won second place in native plants category.

Christopher Harrington / Florida Wildlife Federation Buttonbush by Christopher Harrington won third place in native plants category.

Stephen Poffender / Florida Wildlife Federation Cypress Knees by Stephen Poffender won honorable mention in native plants category.

Stan Cottle / Florida Wildlife Federation Amelia Island by Amelia Island by Stan Cottle won first place in landscapes category.

Judy Haran / Florida Wildlife Federation Blue Cypress Lake by Judy Haran won second place in landscapes category.

Michael Rodock / Florida Wildlife Federation St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge by Michael Rodock won third place in landscapes category.

Kristina Gavigan / Florida Wildlife Federation Green Springs Park by Kristina Gavigan won honorable mention in landscapes category.

Jeff Howe / Florida Wildlife Federation Kayakers on the St. Sebastian River by Jeff Howe won first place in recreation category.

Tiffany Gloeckner / Florida Wildlife Federation Daily walk at Honeymoon Island State Park by Tiffany Gloeckner won second place recreation category.

Brian Kamprath / Florida Wildlife Federation Snorkeling at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park by Brian Kamprath won third place recreation category.

Christopher Berg / Florida Wildlife Federation Fishing on Anna Maria Island by Christopher Berg won honorable mention recreation category.

