A glimpse inside ballet’s world premiere of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Ballet Pensacola is currently rehearsing for its springtime performance of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” which follows the premarital mix-ups of four Athenians in their comedic quest for love. The production is a world premiere for ballet, meaning it has never been performed in a ballet setting.

“When I was picking the piece, I wanted something that would cater to both our younger and older audiences, and I think that Shakespeare is always a good composer and writer for the stories of ballet,” said Darren McIntyre, artistic director of Ballet Pensacola. “I think [A Midsummer Night’s Dream] is entertaining, and I thought it was a good fit for this community. I wanted to have something that was whimsical and fun because those are the best kinds of ballets to create.”

Hunter Morrison / WUWF Public Media

Hunter Morrison / WUWF Public Media

The performance exhibits original choreography, some of which McIntyre says is the most complex he has ever created. The choreography, which showcases both duet and group performances, requires great consistency and endurance from dancers.

“One of the most important things about [the group scene] is that to dance quickly, precisely, and together as one unit is exceptionally challenging,” McIntyre said. “I think this whole ballet is a real stamina push because the choreography is so intricate and challenging.”

Hunter Morrison / WUWF Public Media

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will feature professional dancers from around the world, as well as group dancers and Pensacola Ballet Academy students. Rehearsing for and organizing this ballet performance has been a learning experience not only for students but also for seasoned dancers.

“I wanted something that would integrate our academy students and cast alongside our professional dancers,” McIntyre said. “We have these professional dancers hailing from all around the world. They’re passionate, they’re inspirational, but most importantly they’re great mentors for not just our students but also within the community.”

Hunter Morrison / WUWF Public Media

“I play the role of Demetrius, which is very different from my personality,” said Michel Cervantes, a soloist dancer from Mexico. “It’s very dramatic, and he fills the room with his craziness. This choreography is also very different from the classical repertoire.”

“One of my favorite parts about the role I’m playing is that I get to be a completely different person than I am in real life,” said Savannah Crabtree, a soloist dancer from Destin who is playing the role of Helena.

Hunter Morrison / WUWF Public Media

Hunter Morrison / WUWF Public Media

“‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ for me has been a really big change because this play was one of the first big ballets that I ever had the opportunity to perform,” said Juan Arango, a principal dancer from Columbia who is playing the role of Oberon. “I was simply a backup dancer, and the person who played Oberon was the teacher and dancer who inspired me to become a professional ballet dancer.”

“Being able to see the high point of his career and the explosion of feelings, and now having the opportunity to play that same role when I have him as an inspiration, is something that is really touching and special to me,” Arango added.

Ballet Pensacola's 'A Midsummer Night’s Dream'

“One of the fun things that I love seeing about them developing their characters is the role is very comical,” McIntyre said. “It's very hard to do comedy in ballet because you have to know when to do just the right amount. If you push it too much, it becomes not genuine.”

Ballet Pensacola will be performing “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” April 21-23 and 28-30 at the Pensacola Multicultural Center, located at 400 S. Jefferson St. in downtown Pensacola. For more information about Ballet Pensacola or to purchase tickets for the show, click here .

“It’s a show that has something for everyone in it,” McIntyre said. “I think everyone coming will be really moved, but they’ll also laugh.”

Through the Lens is a photo essay series from WUWF Public Media.