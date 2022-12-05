The 100-year-old Holt School a 'relic of the past'

Holt School was once a place of learning for the young minds of rural Holt, Florida. It is now a relic of the past that sits vacant off of Highway 90.

Hunter Morrison / WUWF Public Media

Built in 1922 as a first through twelfth grade school, Holt School had seven classrooms, a multipurpose room that functioned as a cafeteria, and a gym. At any given time, about 150 students were enrolled at the school.

By the 1970s, the number of students attending Holt School declined as the Okaloosa County School District began sending students to attend nearby Baker School in Baker, Florida. In 1977, Holt School closed its doors to students.

Hunter Morrison / WUWF Public Media

Hunter Morrison / WUWF Public Media

Hunter Morrison / WUWF Public Media

Hunter Morrison / WUWF Public Media

Since its closing, the former Holt School has been sold and utilized for various purposes. More recently, the building was leased to a shooting range that hosted live-action role-playing events based on the video game S.T.A.L.K.E.R.

The future of the former Holt School building is unclear. There has been talk of turning the building into a community center, but no plans have been made.

Hunter Morrison / WUWF Public Media

Hunter Morrison / WUWF Public Media

Hunter Morrison / WUWF Public Media

The former Holt School building is private property. Trespassing is prohibited and those caught may be prosecuted. These photos were taken with permission by the owner.

Through the Lens is a photo essay series from WUWF Public Media.

Abandoned Northwest Florida is a photo series that explores forgotten places. Do you know of an abandoned location that should be featured? Email Hunter Morrison at hunter@wuwf.org to let him know.

