recreational marijuana

  • At a press conference in Tampa Tuesday, April 22, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said he had no part in the Hope Florida Foundation settlement negotiations. He's accused of having steered $10 million in Medicaid settlement funds to a number of PACs fighting the legalization of recreational marijuana.
    Florida News
    Uthmeier, business groups target pot proposal
    Jim Saunders - News Service of Florida
    Attorney General James Uthmeier and two major business groups have urged the Florida Supreme Court to reject a proposed recreational-marijuana constitutional amendment, arguing it is misleading and conflicts with federal law.