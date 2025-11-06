© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jimmy Patronis

  • FILE - Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis speaks during a meeting between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state cabinet at the Florida capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., on March 5, 2025.
    Local News
    5 questions for Jimmy Patronis
    Dara Kam - News Service of Florida
    The News Service of Florida has five questions for Jimmy Patronis, with the interview conducted last week as the stalemate over the government shutdown continued.