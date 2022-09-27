-
With more than 2 million people along the Gulf Coast urged to evacuate in advance of Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said residents should expect a major hit that could bring historic storm surge Wednesday.
-
Ian had top winds of 125 mph and storm surge up to 14 feet as it moved over the western end of Cuba. It could head for Tampa and St. Petersburg next, the first direct hit on those cities in a century.
-
The map, from the National Hurricane Center, show how a hurricane — can its severity — could affect coastal areas across the state.
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that the storm will knock out power in parts of the state.
-
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Jim Kossin of the Climate Service about the link between climate change and more intense hurricane seasons.
-
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor about how her city is preparing for Hurricane Ian.
-
Ian is expected to continue rapidly strengthening. Landfall possible from the Big Bend to Sun Coast during the middle to end of the week.
-
Ian hits Cuba with a life-threatening storm surge as the storm strengthens, causing a large stretch of Florida's coast to now be under a hurricane watch.