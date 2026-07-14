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Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

Styrofoam Winos + Galen Martin

Published July 14, 2026 at 3:46 PM CDT
Styrofoam Winos
Linda Parrott
/
KLOF
Styrofoam Winos

New Winos and Galen from Studio-A

Acoustic Interlude for June 19, 2026. Styrofoam Winos are a Nashville-based Indie Folk-Americana trio comprised of multi-instrumentalists and songwriters Lou Turner, Trevor Nikrant, and Joe Kenkel. Their sound is frequently characterized as literate Americana, and "freely exploring" indie-folk. Known for their collaborative dynamic, the members trade off vocals, share songwriting duties, and swap instruments—switching between guitars, bass, and drums. We'll check out the Winos most recent album, Any River. Galen Martin does the interview and performance thing from our Studio-A.

Acoustic Interlude