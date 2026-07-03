Regina, Shelby and the Galbraiths

Acoustic Interlude for July 5, 2026.Songwriter and pianist Regina Spektor was born in Moscow and lived there with her Russian dad and American mom until she was nine. She studied piano and composition and graduated from the Conservatory of Music at Purchase College. Since then she had become one of the most popular singer-songwriters active today and credits Ani DiFranco and Joni Mitchell as mentors. We'll enjoy some of Regina's most recent work. Shelby Kemp performs with the Galbraith Sisters from Studio-A.