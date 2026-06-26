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Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

Sean McConnell + Dana Cooper

Published June 28, 2026 at 12:01 AM CDT
Sean McConnell
Jay Simon/Top Ten Creative
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Sean McConnell

Sean McConnell's Latest

Acoustic Interlude for June 28, 2026. Sean McConnell released his first studio album when he was 15. He formed his own label to do it, releasing a total of 8 records. He also signed a publishing deal with Warner and wrote hits for Tim McGraw, Meatloaf, Rascal Flatts and others. In 2016, he sold his label to Rounder Records and released an additional 5 albums, including his latest, Smoke (2025). We’ll check it out and welcome Dana Cooper to our Studio-A.

Acoustic Interlude