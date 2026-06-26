Sean McConnell + Dana Cooper
Sean McConnell's Latest
Acoustic Interlude for June 28, 2026. Sean McConnell released his first studio album when he was 15. He formed his own label to do it, releasing a total of 8 records. He also signed a publishing deal with Warner and wrote hits for Tim McGraw, Meatloaf, Rascal Flatts and others. In 2016, he sold his label to Rounder Records and released an additional 5 albums, including his latest, Smoke (2025). We’ll check it out and welcome Dana Cooper to our Studio-A.