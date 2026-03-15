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Charlie Parr
Acoustic Interlude

Thea Gilmore + Chris Proctor

Published March 15, 2026 at 12:01 AM CDT
Thea Gilmore
Courtesy of the Artist
/
Folk North West
Thea Gilmore

Acoustic Interlude for March 15, 2026. Thea Gilmore has had a remarkable career. We’ll check out her haunting studio project Afterlight and some of her earlier albums including the highly acclaimed Rules for Jokers and Avalanche. Afterlight Thea’s personal and professional life through incredible successes and violent depressions including a long term abusive relationship.

From our Studio-A, we have an incredible performance and interview session with one of the most highly acclaimed acoustic producers and guitarists, Chris Proctor.

Acoustic Interlude