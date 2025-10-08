Robert Plant + Suzi Dian

© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
October 8, 2025
Acoustic Interlude for October 12, 2025. Before launching his solo career, Robert Plant was best known as the lead singer and songwriter for Led Zeppelin. He’s pursued a successful solo career since then. He produced two popular albums with Alison Krauss, including 2021’s Raise the Roof. This week on Acoustic Interlude, we’ll check out Plant’s latest recording, Saving Grace, collaborating with English songwriter Suzi Dian. Also, a new release from guitarist Mason Lindahl and Sicks Dragons perform from our Studio-A.

